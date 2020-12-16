The Seed War For Total Control - Part 3

Part 3 – The Globalist MacGuffins



WARS – GLOBAL CLIMATE CHANGE (Think Green New Deal) – ECONOMIC SHIFTS – PANDEMIC



Definition of MacGuffin : an object, event, or character in a film or story that serves to set and keep the plot in motion despite usually lacking intrinsic importance – Merriam-Webster



COVID-19 – A GLOBALIST MACGUFFIN



Revelation 13:15-18 He was granted power to give breath to the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak and cause as many as would not worship the image of the beast to be killed. 16 He causes all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hand or on their foreheads, 17 and that no one may buy or sell except one who has the mark or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. 18 Here is wisdom. Let him who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man: His number is 666.

How is it that Christians the world over when the WEARING OF A MASK (Mask of the Beast) was required for your ability to WORSHIP (Before Opening or Entering Your Church), BUY (Enter a Grocery Store or Business), SELL (Open/Operate a Business) did not immediately understand the LATENESS OF THE HOUR and refuse to put a MASK on the face of the only creature every created in “OUR IMAGE” – The Image of God (Genesis 1:26a Then God said, “Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness;)