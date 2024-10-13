Church Leaders Unite w/ Trade Unions To Close Tesco On Sunday. Pope Led Group Calls 4 Climate Laws

Isle of Lewis Christians urge Tesco to keep Sunday special. Church leaders on the Isle of Lewis are urging Tesco to abandon plans to open on Sundays. Ministers from the Reformed Presbyterian Church and the Free Church of Scotland (Continuing) have called on the supermarket chain to respect the island’s long-standing Sabbath observance, as it consults staff about opening seven days a week.





Currently, Tesco’s Stornoway store is its only UK branch to remain closed on Sundays. Co-op, the island’s only other large supermarket, also shuts on a Sunday. Revd Kenneth Stewart of the Reformed Presbyterian Church said: “My view is, please don’t open. It’s quite simple. This is a place which has historically observed the Lord’s Day. It’s something that’s woven very deeply into the fabric of the place and the heritage of the people.





“It’s a feature of life here that even those who are not committed Christians or churchgoers still value the distinctive nature of the Lord’s Day.”





Revd Greg McDonald, a Free Church of Scotland (Continuing) minister, told BBC Radio Scotland: “Only by trusting in Jesus as our Saviour will people be forgiven. Anything that makes it harder for the shelf stacker, or van driver, or anyone else to come to church to hear that message, I take as a mistake.”





Although shops in Scotland do not have Sunday trading restrictions, employers must grant a shop worker’s request to opt-out of Sunday working. Earlier this year, a top union representative said that restricting Sunday trading hours for online businesses and deliveries would benefit families.





John Barstow, an Executive Council Member of the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (USDAW), said that society would benefit from a break in trading, rather than dispensing with Sunday trading hours for high street shops in England and Wales so they can compete with online stores.





The Sunday Trading Act prevents large stores in England and Wales from opening for more than six consecutive hours between 10am and 6pm on Sundays.





Tesco petitioned to ditch Sunday trading proposals. More than 1,500 people have signed a petition urging Tesco on the Isle of Lewis to keep Sunday special. Alasdair Macleod, an elder in the Free Church of Scotland, the largest denomination in the Western Isles with 19 congregations, organised the petition. The population of Lewis, Harris and connected isles is around 21,574.





Tesco’s Stornoway store is its only UK branch to remain closed on Sundays, but it is consulting staff about opening seven days a week. Mr Macleod said: “Many of us hold cherished memories of island Sundays as a guaranteed day of rest, relaxation and no work — a precious day of family time and worship. However, this simple yet profound day is at risk due to the concept of seven-day trading creeping into our culture.





“When stores and businesses open their doors on Sunday, it may seem like a convenience at first, but the resulting ripple effect leaves workers with less time to rest, less time for family, less time for church worship and invariably, a lower quality of life.”





He added: “If Tesco Stornoway, one of the largest shops in the Western Isles, opens on a Sunday then other businesses and organisations will be more likely to open on a Sunday too. They will sadly feel pressured too.”





A Prominent Catholic Organization Links Hurricanes Helene and Milton to Laduato Si’ and Calls for Climate Legislation. Roman Catholics are using these tragic events to promote Pope Francis’ climate encyclical, Laudato Si’. Rome cannot let a good crisis go to waste. The Religious Formation Conference (RFC) is a “national Roman Catholic organization serving women’s and men’s religious institutes, primarily in the United States and in other countries.” [1]





On October 9, 2024, the Catholic-run Religious Formation Conference published a warning called “Catastrophic Storms Mean Climate Action More Important than Ever,” connecting Laudato Si’ to the recent hurricanes and the complete devastation they have caused to our nation. They are also using this tragedy to renew their calls to petition policymakers to pass legislation to protect our environment.





Hurricane Milton roars across Florida, leaving behind destruction in the storm-ravaged state





David House