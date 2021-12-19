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FDA AUTHORIZES PFIZER SOFT KILL POISON INJECTION FOR AMERICAN CHILDREN 5-11
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40 views • December 19, 2021
Many physicians are now warning that the big pharma injections are deadly poison.
Even MRNA inventor, Dr. Robert Malone, is warning parents that the Pfizer Moderna JJ injections are likely to cause serious injury to the vital organs of children.
Regardless, big pharma and the government as well as big fake news are promoting and now trying to force the toxic poison on innocent children.
I will be going in person wherever they are trying to force the deadly jabs on children to educate parents and providers that this is genocide.
If you'd like to join me to help out with leafletting and educating in the Phoenix Tucson areas and possibly northern Arizona email me at
[email protected] with your name and availability.
If you can't help in person, email me a $$ pledge for pay instructions.
Millions of childrens' lives are now at stake!
Even MRNA inventor, Dr. Robert Malone, is warning parents that the Pfizer Moderna JJ injections are likely to cause serious injury to the vital organs of children.
Regardless, big pharma and the government as well as big fake news are promoting and now trying to force the toxic poison on innocent children.
I will be going in person wherever they are trying to force the deadly jabs on children to educate parents and providers that this is genocide.
If you'd like to join me to help out with leafletting and educating in the Phoenix Tucson areas and possibly northern Arizona email me at
[email protected] with your name and availability.
If you can't help in person, email me a $$ pledge for pay instructions.
Millions of childrens' lives are now at stake!
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