© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jason Miyares: Bringing Law and Order Back to Virginia
Follow
1
Share
Report
0 view • December 20, 2021
In an exclusive interview with The New American, Virginia Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares shares his vision on the pressing issues of the Commonwealth, such as vaccine mandates of the Biden administration, handling of the Loudoun County public schools' scandals, and advancement of the Second Amendment rights of the law-abiding citizens.
In 2015, Mr. Miyares won the open seat to the 82nd District for the House of Delegates by the widest margin in the district's history while becoming the first Cuban-American ever elected to the Virginia General Assembly.
During his tenure, Mr. Miyares fought for fiscal discipline and government transparency in Richmond, standing up against the “Defund the Police” movement and proudly standing with our law enforcement community. He served on the General Laws, Courts of Justice and Transportation Committees, where he worked to build smarter, more accountable government working on transparency and regulatory reform.
Recognized as a “Champion of Free Enterprise” by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, Delegate Miyares has consistently opposed higher taxes and regulations that make it hard for small business owners to expand and thrive.
A former prosecutor (Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney) for the City of Virginia Beach, Miyares worked to keep our most violent criminals off our streets and our families safe, which he pledged to continue to do while serving as Virginia Attorney General.
Bio source: https://www.jasonmiyares.com/about
In 2015, Mr. Miyares won the open seat to the 82nd District for the House of Delegates by the widest margin in the district's history while becoming the first Cuban-American ever elected to the Virginia General Assembly.
During his tenure, Mr. Miyares fought for fiscal discipline and government transparency in Richmond, standing up against the “Defund the Police” movement and proudly standing with our law enforcement community. He served on the General Laws, Courts of Justice and Transportation Committees, where he worked to build smarter, more accountable government working on transparency and regulatory reform.
Recognized as a “Champion of Free Enterprise” by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, Delegate Miyares has consistently opposed higher taxes and regulations that make it hard for small business owners to expand and thrive.
A former prosecutor (Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney) for the City of Virginia Beach, Miyares worked to keep our most violent criminals off our streets and our families safe, which he pledged to continue to do while serving as Virginia Attorney General.
Bio source: https://www.jasonmiyares.com/about
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.