© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Riders On The Storm - (The Doors) Extended Remastered Version / Video produced by David Edison
Follow
0
Share
Report
44 views • October 09, 2021
Riders On The Storm - (The Doors) Extended Remastered Version / Video produced by David Edison
May 15, 2014
Dan Martin
The 62nd upload is 'Riders On The Storm' by the Doors. This extended remastered version was taken from the WJGroup Files and combines the original 1971 2-Channel stereo version from their LA Woman album with the 4-channel Discrete version from the old Quadraphonic 8 Track version where there are 4 distinct discrete Channels. Combining the 4 Discrete Channel Version, and the 2- channel Stereo version produced an much enhanced digital version where the backgrounds sounds are much clearly heard, and some have never been heard before. I do not own the song or video. I borrowed the video From The WJGroup. This Video was made by Associate DAVID EDISON. WJGCYBERGUARD 18 / The Walters Judson Group
This video was uploaded on YouTube by Dan Martin.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aZT_OxPRmSw
Thank you Dan.
May 15, 2014
Dan Martin
The 62nd upload is 'Riders On The Storm' by the Doors. This extended remastered version was taken from the WJGroup Files and combines the original 1971 2-Channel stereo version from their LA Woman album with the 4-channel Discrete version from the old Quadraphonic 8 Track version where there are 4 distinct discrete Channels. Combining the 4 Discrete Channel Version, and the 2- channel Stereo version produced an much enhanced digital version where the backgrounds sounds are much clearly heard, and some have never been heard before. I do not own the song or video. I borrowed the video From The WJGroup. This Video was made by Associate DAVID EDISON. WJGCYBERGUARD 18 / The Walters Judson Group
This video was uploaded on YouTube by Dan Martin.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aZT_OxPRmSw
Thank you Dan.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.