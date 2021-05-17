CCP’s Gold Reserve Data Are All Fake! 21 Tests on Digital RMB All Failed!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In the May 11, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo said a fellow fighter who was an insider in the Bureau of Statistics in communist China exposed that the gold reserve data were all fake and 1.7 trillion yuan’s bank notes of Minsheng Bank were lost, but no one dared to investigate. Miles also disclosed that 21 tests on China’s National Digital Currency (DCEP) all failed and they literally turned blockchain to “blockchain black hole”. He asked how a country like this can “provide a solution to the world, save the whole world, rule the whole world” as it boasted.