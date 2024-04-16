Witch hunt of 2024

This is a ridiculous abuse of the criminal, justice system.
As someone who has a BA degree in criminal Justice.
I'm appalled!
this stinks and it doesn't smell like there's an ounce of truth in the accusations.
I don't care about someone's sex life before they became the President. I don't care about. Anything other than their ability to run
The United States of America, which is a corporation and
Donald Trump, is qualified.
See passed the Trump hunt.
There's some evil working behind it
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.