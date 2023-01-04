Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'What Percent Of CDC Employees Are Vaccinated?': Cassidy Grills Walensky At Senate Hearing
440 views
channel image
Trump: the son of perdition
Published Yesterday |

"At today's Senate Health Committee hearing, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) asked CDC Director Rochelle Walensky about her department's vaccination rates." — Forbes Breaking News


(Thumbnail) — Source: https://youtu.be/QabAtYBnqro

'What Percent Of CDC Employees Are Vaccinated?': Cassidy Grills Walensky At Senate Hearing; Published by Forbes Breaking News; YouTube; Date published: November 4, 2021; Date of website access: November 23, 2021.

Keywords
deceptionliessenatequestionsdeceitpercentdoctor anthony faucicdc directorcenters for disease control and preventionrochelle walenskyhealth committee hearingvaccinated cdc workersveiled information

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket