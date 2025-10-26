© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THROWBACK: UK’s Starmer is pathological liar & hypocrite - Journalist
🗣 You shouldn’t believe a word that comes out of Keir Starmer’s mouth, British journalist Peter Oborne warned.
The UK PM has a long track record of making promises that he goes on to break, he reminded.
When he was running for Labor leadership, he made a series of pledges that he then abandoned, proving himself to be a compulsive liar... 🤦♂️