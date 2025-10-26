THROWBACK: UK’s Starmer is pathological liar & hypocrite - Journalist





🗣 You shouldn’t believe a word that comes out of Keir Starmer’s mouth, British journalist Peter Oborne warned.





The UK PM has a long track record of making promises that he goes on to break, he reminded.





When he was running for Labor leadership, he made a series of pledges that he then abandoned, proving himself to be a compulsive liar... 🤦‍♂️