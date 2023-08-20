Karen Kingston's told she's DEAD WOMAN WALKING For REVEALING Pfizer Has NO Immunity
Karen calls on MIKE ADAMS, MIKI WILLIS, and STEVE KIRSH to "talk to Dr. Robert Malone and have him call off the CIA - he is friends with them."
"And I'd like to know WHO told the CIA to kill me?" To those who support me, I love you. [crying ] And PLEASE DO SOMETHING, I gave you all the evidence, it's in my substack to actually stop this attack on America & humanity. [ https://karenkingston.substack.com/ ] I just ask that you take action - our lives depend on it, our children's lives depend on it & humanity does too.
