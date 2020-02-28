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IRANIAN AMERICAN CALLS ILHAN OMAR ANTI AMERICAN
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19 views • February 28, 2020
Feb 28, 2020
Unite America First
Anni Cyrus is an Iranian-born woman who rejected Islam and fled Iran to America legally in her teens. She came to the United States after years of persecution, torture, and imprisonment. She now lives as an American citizen. Anni wants everyone to know the truth behind the threat of Islam that is not being told.
In this interview, Anni talks about the anti-American behavior of Ilhan Omar, the similarities of Bernie Sanders's plan for socialism and Iranian history, and why Iran is reporting the highest mortality rate with the Covid-19.
Anni Cyrus
Founder of Live Up To Freedom
Liveuptofreedom.com
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Unite America First
Anni Cyrus is an Iranian-born woman who rejected Islam and fled Iran to America legally in her teens. She came to the United States after years of persecution, torture, and imprisonment. She now lives as an American citizen. Anni wants everyone to know the truth behind the threat of Islam that is not being told.
In this interview, Anni talks about the anti-American behavior of Ilhan Omar, the similarities of Bernie Sanders's plan for socialism and Iranian history, and why Iran is reporting the highest mortality rate with the Covid-19.
Anni Cyrus
Founder of Live Up To Freedom
Liveuptofreedom.com
Become a Sponsor of my broadcast.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNohUmuAnQa29YmaxzbaksA/join
Cash App
$cash2uaf
DON'T GET CAUGHT UN-PREPARED!! GET YOUR EMERGENCY & CAMPING SUPPLIES TODAY. STOCK UP & SUPPORT OUR CHANNEL. GO TO:
www.preparewithUAF.com
SHOP OUR STORE: https://teespring.com/stores/unite-america-first
Connect with me on DLive.tv/UAFN
Please Subscribe:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNohUmuAnQa29YmaxzbaksA
www.UniteAmericaFirst.com
Email: [email protected]
Facebook www.facebook.com/uniteamericafirst
Twitter @UniteAmerica1st
Twitter @FirePowerNews
VoteDemOut.org
Support Will Johnson's SubscribeStar
https://www.subscribestar.com/will-johnson
Patreon:
patreon.com/uniteamericafirst
We are Viewer supported. Without you, we cannot grow, and we cannot travel. We appreciate everyone that helps us do this work.
DONATE: Go to UniteAmericaFirst.com and CLICK on the BLUE DONATE button.
Mail Donations to: 900 E. Pecan St. Ste. 300-108 Pflugerville, TX 78660
#VoteDemOut2020 #ToThePoint #Trump2020
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