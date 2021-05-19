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Starseeds And How They Help Us Ascend
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105 views • May 19, 2021
#starseeds #5D #newearth #ascension
All references mentioned in the video above can be found here: https://massawakening.org/starseeds-and-how-they-help-us-ascend-and-move-to-5d-new-earth/
Shoshi Herscu Discusses Israel Updates Today with Nicholas Veniamin https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=nicholas%20veniamin%20shoshi%20herscu&;kind=video
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BuzzSprout (podcasts): https://www.buzzsprout.com/674843/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu
Image: Cosmic News
All references mentioned in the video above can be found here: https://massawakening.org/starseeds-and-how-they-help-us-ascend-and-move-to-5d-new-earth/
Shoshi Herscu Discusses Israel Updates Today with Nicholas Veniamin https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=nicholas%20veniamin%20shoshi%20herscu&;kind=video
PayPal Me https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/shoshiherscu
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
The book is available at https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554
Social Media:
Telegram: https://t.me/massawakening
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/massawakening17/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOExmmgBBs6modZZpx8A3jw/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
BuzzSprout (podcasts): https://www.buzzsprout.com/674843/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu
Image: Cosmic News
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