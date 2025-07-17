Morning Manna - July 17, 2025 - Proverbs 6:30-35 - The Price of Passion

In Proverbs 6:30–35, Solomon contrasts the understandable act of a starving thief with the destructive sin of adultery. While a thief can repay what was stolen, the adulterer gains only dishonor and lasting reproach. This passage highlights the irreversible damage caused by betraying trust and violating covenant. Today’s Morning Manna is a sober call to guard our hearts and honor what is sacred. Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart.





