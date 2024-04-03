The Feasts of the Lord #2-NOW THE END BEGINS-APRIL 3 2024

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, as happens every year around this time, we get lots of feedback and comments on our articles showing you that 'Good Friday' is Roman Catholic nonsense, and that Jesus could only have gone to the cross on a Wednesday. Many of you wanted more light on the timing of the crucifixion as it relates to the original Passover in Exodus 12:14. So tonight, we will dive deep into that as well as all the other Feasts of the Lord that show us the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the First and Second Advents, the Rapture of the Church and the Battle of Armageddon. These 7 Feasts are shadows of the actual events of which some have already happened, with some waiting to take place. Your King James Bible is a living, breathing Book that reads you while you read it, and our look at the 7 Feasts of the Lord will prove that to you! Tonight in Part #2, we look at the 4 feasts that apply to the Church, and the 3 that are for the Jews and Israel.



