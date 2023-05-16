Create New Account
SOUTH KOREA IS PAYING GEN Z KIDS TO GO OUTSIDE AND MEET PEOPLE AND HAVE CHILDREN
KevinJJohnston
Published 20 hours ago
South Korea has an aging workforce.How do you replace them when Generation Z and the millennials are NOT HAVING SEX?

The government will pay young adults $500 per month to go outside and socialize in the hopes that people will meet, get married, get laid, and spit out more South Koreans to keep their culture alive.

You are also encouraged to flirt and **ck at work! YEAH BABY!

The Kevin J. Johnston Show is LIVE Every Tuesday at 9PM Eastern Time. Catch it on www.FreedomReport.ca

