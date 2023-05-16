SOUTH KOREA IS PAYING GEN Z KIDS TO GO OUTSIDE AND MEET PEOPLE AND HAVE CHILDREN

South Korea has an aging workforce.How do you replace them when Generation Z and the millennials are NOT HAVING SEX?

The government will pay young adults $500 per month to go outside and socialize in the hopes that people will meet, get married, get laid, and spit out more South Koreans to keep their culture alive.

You are also encouraged to flirt and **ck at work! YEAH BABY!

