Sapper team filmed demining Mariupol plant

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RT
August 28, 2022
The Azovmash plant complex was left mined following fierce battles for Mariupol City, prompting sapper units to investigate for leftover explosive devices, with some 30 weapons found in one workshop alone over the past two days, according to demining team's commander.
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