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The Danger of Being a Drug Dealer
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16 views • December 17, 2020
I have been a black market marijuana dealer for eight years. Is my behavior immoral? Must I sacrifice my marijuana dealing to find a virtuous romantic relationship partner? Includes: assumptions as limits, dissociating through marijuana, making assumptions about your future, avoiding negative emotions and building a productive future.
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Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: Lbxr3M8oezWaguEBc35MoyvQT88C85Sqpi
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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