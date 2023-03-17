Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
All Glory to God The Fascinating Life & Faith of Boxing Champion Tyson Fury
14 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 18 hours ago |
Donate

John-Henry Westen


March 16, 2023


Many individuals have stood tall in professional sports, but few have managed the spotlight as uniquely as the current undefeated boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Known for his punishing blows and skill in delivering them, the British fighter repeatedly credits his victories to his faith in Jesus Christ: “I give Him the glory, He gives me the victory,” says Fury.


Tune in now as John-Henry Westen discusses with LifeSiteNews Editorial Director Paul Smeaton the fascinating life and career of Tyson Fury. Discover now Fury's public witness to Christ and the obstacles he has overcome to live as a champion in and out of the ring, in both boxing and faith.


HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://giveusd.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=rumble


FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!

https://give.lifesitenews.com


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Follow us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2da8i8-all-glory-to-god-the-fascinating-life-and-faith-of-boxing-champion-tyson-fu.html


Keywords
jesuslifefaithbritishboxingfighterskillchampiontyson furyheavyweightglory to godjohn-henry westenfascinatingundefeatedpunishing blows

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket