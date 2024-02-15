Hamas - Qassam fighters Killing Two Israeli Soldiers at close range, and targeting Israeli armoured vehicles in southern Gaza

Hamas has released a video showing Qassam fighters killing two Israeli soldiers at close range, and targeting Israeli armoured vehicles in southern Gaza. The footage also includes an operation that Hamas said resulted in the deaths of a leader of the 630th Battalion, a deputy company commander, and a soldier. Despite its release on February 14th, the specific location and timing of the incidents shown in the video remain unconfirmed.💥
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.