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Dr. David E. Martin Discussing Informed Consent - Carrots, Sticks and Syringes
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372 views • May 05, 2021
Here's the Butterfly of the Week, a weekly event where we go live on Facebook to break down and discuss a contemporary topic, with viewer participation greatly encouraged.
On the menu this week - Discussing the fine line between incentivizing citizens to take a vaccine, versus breaking the laws around informed consent.
Sources:
Study - "Incentives to Participate in Clinical Trials: Practical and Ethical Considerations"
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4562811/
Informed consent law:
https://www.law.cornell.edu/cfr/text/45/46.116
Source: https://youtu.be/BktIpKz6BB0
On the menu this week - Discussing the fine line between incentivizing citizens to take a vaccine, versus breaking the laws around informed consent.
Sources:
Study - "Incentives to Participate in Clinical Trials: Practical and Ethical Considerations"
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4562811/
Informed consent law:
https://www.law.cornell.edu/cfr/text/45/46.116
Source: https://youtu.be/BktIpKz6BB0
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