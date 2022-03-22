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3/20/2022 Miles Guo: Let’s say there are two options. You become a billionaire, but you will have to work with the CCP. Or you keep working to take down the CCP, but you will lose everything or even be thrown into jail. The CCP’s pawns overseas will certainly choose to work with the CCP without hesitation