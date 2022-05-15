© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8I-gyJYLEnk 5/15/2022 Miles Guo: From NFT's trading changes you can see that this digital currency disaster actually started on May 1st, both LUNA and USDT are ridiculous to the point of pegging stablecoins to bitcoin. As a result, when bitcoin falls digital currencies are bound to plunge