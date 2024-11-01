EXPERT ATTORNEY EXPOSES DECADES OF FLUORIDE HARMS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fresh off a historic win against the EPA over the use of fluoride in drinking water, lead attorney for the plaintiffs, Michael Connett, Esq., discusses the decades-long concealment of the significant harms fluoride poses to human health and its implications for the future of water fluoridation.
#Fluoride #EPA #MichaelConnettEsq