Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
U.S. Patent US20130015260A1- Lightning & Thunder Used For Weapon & Weather Modication
channel image
LoneGunman
209 Subscribers
206 views
Published a day ago

U.S. Patent  US20130015260A1- Lightning & Thunder Used For Weapon & Weather Modication

https://patents.google.com/patent/US20130015260A1/en
Inventor: David Joseph Schulte


2004-10-07: Application filed by Individual

2004-10-07: Priority to US10/804,978

2013-01-17: Publication of US20130015260A1

2014-07-22: Application granted

2014-07-22: Publication of US8785840B2


Concept and model for utilizing high-frequency or radar or microwave producing or emitting devices to produce, effect, create or induce lightning or lightspeed or visible to naked eye electromagnetic pulse or pulses, acoustic or ultrasonic shockwaves or booms in the air, space, enclosed, or upon any object or mass, to be used solely or as part of a system, platform or device including weaponry and weather modification


Abstract

This patent describes a scientific explanation for what causes lightning and thunder and how to replicate it using high-frequency soundwaves such as radar and microwaves. The uses for this are mainly in military weaponry and weather modification. This is a very high energy weapon, and is capable of great damage if not used properly. Uses of this invention include: Missile defense, aiming at a nuclear missile to disable all electrical and electronic systems with electromagnetic pulse (lightning) and break the missile apart with the concurrent acoustic shockwave (thunder). Other uses include installing the devices in airplanes, helicopters and tanks to fire lightning and thunder upon whatever it is aimed at: air-air combat, air to ground combat, ground to air combat, tank to ground combat. This technology could obsolete guns and fired projectiles if widespread military utilization is made. The system can be used to either start or diffuse a hurricane. The system and the science behind it are all new and never before described concepts and ideas, and a revolutionary utilization of radar, microwaves and acoustics.


Keywords
weather modificationmicrowavesacousticsutilization of radarplatform for weaponry

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket