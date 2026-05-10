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**MESSAGE**WHAT WE NEED IN THIS TIME**
RemovingtheMask
RemovingtheMask
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Shalawam pray you all are well.  As the spirit of Christ leads, will be uploading the message he gives to me to share with you all.  Blessings.

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Watch & hear powerful testimony & message 'FROM RELIGION TO REALITY PART 1 & 2' on this platform, click link below.

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samaria/videos/all


FROM RELIGION TO REALITY PART 2

https://www.brighteon.com/a4963c7b-09e6-47d1-b54a-ca5c8971eb84


FROM RELIGION TO REALITY PART 1 OF PART 3

https://www.brighteon.com/1ac07d2c-2f04-4c92-bc47-67d0e9b8a9b5


FROM RELIGION TO REALITY PART 2 OF PART 3

https://www.brighteon.com/f624b468-4bb8-434b-9ba6-6dfc5bb7a60e


FROM RELIGION TO REALITY PART 1 OF PART 4

https://www.brighteon.com/1d0b4387-8bff-4121-8872-1fb923fa0dc2


FRUITS OF THE SPIRIT SOUNDS

https://www.youtube.com/@fruitsofthespiritsounds7919/featured


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Visit us on other platforms:

https://old.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samaria/videos/all

https://www.youtube.com/@thew.o.r.k3935


HERB FREEDOM (benefits of herbs, fruits, & vegetables)

https://www.youtube.com/@herbfreedomG129

Websites:

https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/ (benefits of herbs, etc., website)

https://thework2.website2.me/ (Information, feast days, & pagan holidays)


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If you don't know Christ turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins, get baptized in his true name according to Acts 2:38 read. There was no 'J's' in the language when Christ walked on the face of the earth therefore he had an ancient hebrew name. His name in ancient hebrew is 'Yashaya' it means 'My Saviour' (Matthew 1:21), 'Yasha' means 'saviour'. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of the true Christ of the bible. Where two or three are gathered together in his name, Christ will be in the midst. Matthew 18:20. If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on our other platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO. Christ's true name is very important as well as the Father's name. It is very important that you are calling on the true name and not another name of the fallen ones. Clicks on link below.


THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST

https://www.brighteon.com/d011f113-d661-4b86-9f3b-ddc3cb600d3

WE'VE BEEN LIED TO

https://www.brighteon.com/9ded9668-0464-4562-b515-207092357c4d

Blessings and shalawam.


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**FAIR USE** on all videos, images, etc.,

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy