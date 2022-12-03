All Together Now One Two Three - Walter Veith

What can we learn about the new world order in the Bible? Who is behind the push toward globalism? What cities are the centers of global governance? In this presentation, Walter Veith looks at how God’s order for the world established in Eden is being overturned and replaced by a new world order. He analyzes the Pope’s visit to America in 2015, the 2016 presidential race, and the legacy of recent prime ministers of Great Britain. What arrangements have been put in place for global governance? The new world order has three centers of control: the Vatican, Washington, and London. What roles do these cities play in global governance? What are their common goals? What are the founding principles of the new world order? And how are current political events fulfilling Bible prophecy? Discover the surprising connections between seemingly random events and the setting up of the new world order. Learn the characteristics and ruling principles of the new world order in the Bible. Discover more: http://amazingdiscoveries.org/

