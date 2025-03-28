BrightLearn - Cancer: A Wake-Up Signal, Not a Sentence, an interview with Dr. Leonard Coldwell

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This explosive podcast episode features Dr. Leonard Coldwell, who claims modern medicine profits from keeping people sick, arguing that cancer is a symptom of deeper imbalances and advocating for natural healing over conventional treatments like chemotherapy.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.