Do not participate in fruitless deeds

James lesson #105; We finish looking at Ephesians 5, in relation to our Christian walk. All Believers have eternal security, yet we have a temporal battle to fight right now in time, we need to wash sin from our life when we fail. Name and cite the sin and move forward! Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!