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Tyranny In New York and Australia
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30 views • December 07, 2021
Bill de Blasio tests New York for the globalists vaccine mandates. Australia continues to fall deeper into tyranny.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
1) Tucker Carlson - On Mandatory Vaccines For All Companies
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6285554868001?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips
2) From War Room - Australian Senator Exposes Extreme Covid Detention Centers
https://rumble.com/vqc6wi-australian-senator-exposes-extreme-covid-detention-centers.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
1) Tucker Carlson - On Mandatory Vaccines For All Companies
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6285554868001?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips
2) From War Room - Australian Senator Exposes Extreme Covid Detention Centers
https://rumble.com/vqc6wi-australian-senator-exposes-extreme-covid-detention-centers.html
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