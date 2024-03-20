Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Covid-19 Was A Mass Mind Control Operation: Pandemic Used To Inflict Psychological Terror On World
channel image
Be Children of Light
254 Subscribers
145 views
Published Yesterday

Covid-19 Was A Mass Mind Control Operation: Pandemic Used To Inflict Psychological Terror On World


What do transgenderism, pedophilia, and Covid-19 have in common?

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is here to talk about the mental terrorism inflicted on the world during the Covid pandemic.

According to Dr. Fuellmich’s findings, Covid was all fake.

It was an act of psychological terrorism acting as a pilot program for mass mind-control.

In effect, the purpose of all of it was to dumb down the population, making them more reliant on powerful institutions and more suggestible to extreme ideas.

One of the ultimate goals is also depopulation.


Keywords
vaccinesdeathsreactionsadverse

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket