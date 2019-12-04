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What is the MAGA Sauce? (It’s a jobs miracle)
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20 views • December 04, 2019
I rate the Trump presidency thus far and give my thoughts on the jobs miracle that has been taking place in the U.S. What is the MAGA sauce?
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My music:
Spotify: https://sptfy.com/4LxQ
SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/1kouru
Patreon: https://patreon.com/kouru
Subscribestar: https://subscribestar.com/kouru
Paypal: https://paypal.me/kouru
Swish: 0704-414214
My other platforms:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/1kouru
Instagram: https://instagram.com/jkouru/
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/kouru
Minds: https://minds.com/kouru/
Gab: https://gab.com/kouru
Bitchute: https://bitchute.com/kouru/
My music:
Spotify: https://sptfy.com/4LxQ
SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/1kouru
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