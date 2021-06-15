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Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene: Dr. Fauci must be fired and hold accountable [15.06.2021]
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90 views • June 15, 2021
27 min ago: Marjorie Taylor Greene @mtgreenee · 27 min:
How do you feel about being a part of an human eksperiment?....
It's time to hold Fauci accountable for his lies and cover up of the origins of the China virus. It's time to #FireFauci!
https://twitter.com/mtgreenee/status/1404889428963831820
https://twitter.com/mtgreenee/status/1404889428963831820
Marjorie Taylor Greene - @mtgreenee
Congresswoman for Georgia's 14th CD, Christian, Wife, Mom, Small Business Owner,
Proud American 100% Pro-Life Pro-Gun Pro-Trump https://t.me/RealMarjorieGreene
https://twitter.com/mtgreenee
Rep. @mtgreenee: "Dr. Fauci must be fired.
People that are not elected by the American People should never be governing our country,
should never be controlling our lives.
We've got to hold him accountable.
We have to hold China accountable."
https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1404877848997941249
https://twitter.com/mtgreenee/status/1404889428963831820?s=20
How do you feel about being a part of an human eksperiment?....
It's time to hold Fauci accountable for his lies and cover up of the origins of the China virus. It's time to #FireFauci!
https://twitter.com/mtgreenee/status/1404889428963831820
https://twitter.com/mtgreenee/status/1404889428963831820
Marjorie Taylor Greene - @mtgreenee
Congresswoman for Georgia's 14th CD, Christian, Wife, Mom, Small Business Owner,
Proud American 100% Pro-Life Pro-Gun Pro-Trump https://t.me/RealMarjorieGreene
https://twitter.com/mtgreenee
Rep. @mtgreenee: "Dr. Fauci must be fired.
People that are not elected by the American People should never be governing our country,
should never be controlling our lives.
We've got to hold him accountable.
We have to hold China accountable."
https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1404877848997941249
https://twitter.com/mtgreenee/status/1404889428963831820?s=20
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