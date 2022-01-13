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ATMOSPHERIC ELECTRICITY STATION - Temple in Cambodia - Royal Palace Park, The Royal Palace, Phnom Penh, Cambodia
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158 views • January 13, 2022
Claimed its the THE LAST WORKING ATMOSPHERIC ELECTRICITY STATION ON EARTH
Royal Palace Park, The Royal Palace, Phnom Penh, Cambodia. ... I am not entirely sure but i think i read something about in Turkmenistan they use some similar atmospheric electricity.
I wonder if that could be replicated with a hidden tube of gas that shoots out and some remote sparker, however, this is an ancient temple and they are not going to be installing hoax gas lines and all that...
Royal Palace Park, The Royal Palace, Phnom Penh, Cambodia. ... I am not entirely sure but i think i read something about in Turkmenistan they use some similar atmospheric electricity.
I wonder if that could be replicated with a hidden tube of gas that shoots out and some remote sparker, however, this is an ancient temple and they are not going to be installing hoax gas lines and all that...
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