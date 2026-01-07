© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2012: The Year the World Quietly Ended ?
What if the world as we remember it actually ended in 2012 and CERN had something to do with it? People point to the Mandela Effect, time feeling like it is speeding up, and a surprising lack of new defining cultural aesthetics. Have we somehow slipped into a parallel timeline?