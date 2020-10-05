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Making 11 bean soup with ham hocks and pork sausage
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40 views • October 05, 2020
This is a great recipe using and 11 bean soup mix. You can combine it with any type of meat that you want to use but using the pork sausage and ham hock makes it especially savory! You have to try this!
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