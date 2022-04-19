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Introduction video of my SoulJunkie page on Rumble.
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10 views • April 19, 2022
The heading says it all friends. I just found out that you cannot earn anything on this site from the views you receive unless you sell your professional videos. I'm hoping this will reach and inform those of you that like my videos and want to see more on my Rumble page. Here is the link https://rumble.com/user/SoulJunkie As always, God bless and thanks for watching!
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