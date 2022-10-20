Middle school counselor allowed to work with kids after being convicted of sex crimes

Jim Crenshaw
October 19, 2022
Probation and while he is on probation he commits the same crime AGAIN? The school let a convicted sex offender work for 20 months? Almost two years more he got to work with children. You know these two victims in this story are not the only two. How is it that these bastards don't get killed by angry parents? Get your kids out of public schools. Save your child's life, help them now for the future. Home school. The only answer. If you don't think you can do that then you need to ask why you are raising children...
or voting...
or a lot of other things.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/dOmKVZKU0Ehc/
