Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Middle school counselor allowed to work with kids after being convicted of sex crimes
11 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Donate

Jim Crenshaw


October 19, 2022


Probation and while he is on probation he commits the same crime AGAIN? The school let a convicted sex offender work for 20 months? Almost two years more he got to work with children. You know these two victims in this story are not the only two. How is it that these bastards don't get killed by angry parents? Get your kids out of public schools. Save your child's life, help them now for the future. Home school. The only answer. If you don't think you can do that then you need to ask why you are raising children...

or voting...

or a lot of other things.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/dOmKVZKU0Ehc/

Keywords
lifeculturevictimspublic schoolsprobationconvictedmiddle schoolcounselorsex crimesallowed to work with kids

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket