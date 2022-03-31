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Biden’s Dementia Is A National Security Risk
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30 views • March 31, 2022
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane uses her 20 year experience in neuroscience research to make observations about Joe Biden, installed as a sock puppet in the White House, the gaffs, the moments of absence and blank stares…all add up to a loss of cognitive function, and later a discussion on the latest video evidence of self assembling nanoparticles, likely graphene, in the bioweapon shots and sure enough, the FDA, functioning as a department within Pfizer and Moderna has just granted emergency use authorization for a FOURTH dose of their poison shots…because if 3 don’t work, well…
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