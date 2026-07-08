Trump's NATO Summit: Allies Must Pay Up

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-President Trump attended NATO summit, emphasizing alliance unity while urging members to increase defense spending commitments together.
-Administration announced planned arms sales, highlighting allies' progress toward meeting long-term military spending targets across NATO.
-Iran conflict intensified alliance tensions, with disagreements over European support and concerns about depleted American weapons stockpiles.
-Summit agenda included meetings on Ukraine, Syria, Greenland, and other international security and geopolitical issues affecting allies.
-NATO's future cooperation depends on burden-sharing commitments, resolving disputes, and maintaining unity amid evolving global security challenges.
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