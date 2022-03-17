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3/15/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP embassy and consulates have been evacuated from Ukraine, but they are remotely manipulating the fake rescue operation. The New Federal State of China has entered Ukraine to rescue the fellow Chinese people, using truth and strength to defeat the CCP’s fraud