Accountability News Update with Juan O. Savin

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Insider Juan O. Savin joins Lisa Michaels on Accountability News to discuss how to stop election fraud and to elect true conservatives working on behalf of we the people instead of rigging blue states for Communist Democrats and red states for left leaning RINOs. Please follow AccountabilityShow to see part 2 of our exchange of ideas. More news may be found at www.ConservativeLisa.BlogSpot.com May God Bless you. Remember Jesus Wins!