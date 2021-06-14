BREAKING: DEATH OF A 1 YEAR OLD BABY FROM MODERNAS NEEDLE VIA CDC - SHARE!

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8GOLDEN0KNOWLEDGE2
Death of multiple children under 18 via the CDCs VX side effect search tool. VAERS. See video to know how to use it and see yourself. Keep your family safe!