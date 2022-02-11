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Nun Speaks Plainly On The Great Reset & The Globalist' Depopulation Agenda We Have Little Time To Stop The Forces Of Evil From Taking Hold Of Us... We MUST Stand Together! #DepopulationAgenda
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124 views • February 11, 2022
Nun Speaks Plainly on the Great Reset
A group of globalists is trying to implement a Great Reset and use this biological weapon disguised as a vaccine on almost everyone.
The vaccine is intended to kill some of the people and then it is a matter of controlling the remaining population.
We have little time to stop the forces of evil from taking hold of us.
#GlobalistDepopulationAgenda #TheGreatReset #DepopulationAgenda #MassFormationPsychosis #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #MedicalFreedom #Lockdowns #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
A group of globalists is trying to implement a Great Reset and use this biological weapon disguised as a vaccine on almost everyone.
The vaccine is intended to kill some of the people and then it is a matter of controlling the remaining population.
We have little time to stop the forces of evil from taking hold of us.
#GlobalistDepopulationAgenda #TheGreatReset #DepopulationAgenda #MassFormationPsychosis #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #MedicalFreedom #Lockdowns #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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