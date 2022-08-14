Faith & Liberty #14 - "It's For Your Health" - w/ Marlene Giersdorf & Cindy MacDonald

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Faith & Liberty #14 - Streamed live on Nov 4th, 2021.
We welcomed two very special guests this evening to discuss healthcare mandates, and some solutions. In the first hour, we chatted with local healthcare worker Marlene Giersdorf, who has been suspended without pay for nearly 2 months. And we bring in East Coast Rep Cindy MacDonald in the 2nd hour to discuss what the Canadian Frontline Nurses are up to, including information on the Ezra centers throughout the country.
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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/