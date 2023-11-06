Create New Account
Boycott Israel? No US State Jobs Or Aid For You
MIRRORED from TRT World

26 Oct 2017

Survivors of Hurricane Harvey in Texas must certify that they don't and won't boycott Israel in a state aid application. This is really happening.

https://english.palinfo.com/news/2017/11/21/boycott-israel-no-us-state-jobs-or-aid-for-you 

https://www.hrw.org/news/2019/04/23/us-states-use-anti-boycott-laws-punish-responsible-businesses 


