MIRRORED from TRT World
26 Oct 2017
Survivors of Hurricane Harvey in Texas must certify that they don't and won't boycott Israel in a state aid application. This is really happening.
https://english.palinfo.com/news/2017/11/21/boycott-israel-no-us-state-jobs-or-aid-for-you
https://www.hrw.org/news/2019/04/23/us-states-use-anti-boycott-laws-punish-responsible-businesses
