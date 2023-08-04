Create New Account
Suffering the most on Robotino, some Ukrainian soldiers lucky to be captured by Russian troops
The Prisoner
Suffered the most losses on Robotino direction in Zaporozhye region, some Ukrainian servicemen were lucky, it was captured by Russian troops. Ukrainian infantry groups continued to be sent to break through the Russian first line of defense. But gradually they were liquidated, several groups from other Ukrainian troops were continuously captured by Russian forces. Everything is clear, Ukrainian soldiers complain about the hardships of life in Robotino.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


capturedukrainian troopsrobotino

