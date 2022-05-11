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Predictive Programming: è così che si fa
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133 views • May 11, 2022
The Plan: cosa il WHO ha in palinsesto per noi tutti, ...sì, itaglioni compresi, per i prossimi 10 anni.
Predictive Programming delle masse e la fusione di interessi finanziari tra Governi e multinazionali tutto finalizzato alla riduzione delle masse ed al management dei pochi che saranno lasciati 'respirare' a caro prezzo.
Predictive Programming delle masse e la fusione di interessi finanziari tra Governi e multinazionali tutto finalizzato alla riduzione delle masse ed al management dei pochi che saranno lasciati 'respirare' a caro prezzo.
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