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Merry Christmas 2020
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17 views • December 18, 2020
Merry Christmas everyone ! ... It's been quite a year ... and it's not over yet ! ... For Christmas we begin to take our country back from the corrupt forces of the Deep State and their minions. Great changes await for the Patriots and citizens supporting our Constitution and rule of law ... We get our country back and get to drain the swamp.
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