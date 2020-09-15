© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MARRIAGE EQUALITY FIGHT
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • September 15, 2020
We Need Your Support: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3885/avoiding-stress-while-society-collapses-call-in-show-october-29th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3885-avoiding-stress-while-society-collapses-call-in-show-october-29th-2017
Question: “I am an Australian, Christian, currently in university. My question is on the hot topics in our society is for last 13 years, marriage equality. It has been a long at times pointless roundabout debate which often devolves into name calling and accusations of bigotry. Now my alternative to this is removing marriage altogether as a government institution, that it becomes a tradition done within the community; this historically and religiously was its original intent. The alternative way of circumventing this issue is civil unions. This is legally similar to marriage without the load religious undertone; if the individuals want the marriage ceremony, they can then do this in what ever manner they want. Put plainly rather than a debate about marriage equality; the third alternative is the removal of government from marriage eliminating the issue altogether. When I discuss this as an option to people, it is either side step, ignored, or they don't seem to understand this as a conceptual way of approaching the issue. I am wondering is this a valid option I can campaign for in my community? If so what is the best way to construct it as a concrete argument, not as a much as moral one but a logical way of approaching the issue?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3885/avoiding-stress-while-society-collapses-call-in-show-october-29th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3885-avoiding-stress-while-society-collapses-call-in-show-october-29th-2017
Question: “I am an Australian, Christian, currently in university. My question is on the hot topics in our society is for last 13 years, marriage equality. It has been a long at times pointless roundabout debate which often devolves into name calling and accusations of bigotry. Now my alternative to this is removing marriage altogether as a government institution, that it becomes a tradition done within the community; this historically and religiously was its original intent. The alternative way of circumventing this issue is civil unions. This is legally similar to marriage without the load religious undertone; if the individuals want the marriage ceremony, they can then do this in what ever manner they want. Put plainly rather than a debate about marriage equality; the third alternative is the removal of government from marriage eliminating the issue altogether. When I discuss this as an option to people, it is either side step, ignored, or they don't seem to understand this as a conceptual way of approaching the issue. I am wondering is this a valid option I can campaign for in my community? If so what is the best way to construct it as a concrete argument, not as a much as moral one but a logical way of approaching the issue?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.