Will BIDEN be IMPEACHED: or Even REMOVED from Office? (2021)

DarylLawsonLive.com



1 System is so CORRUPT: highly unlikely but not impossible

2 Kamala Would be harder to handle by Deep State: Biden takes better orders from Obama

3 Why not keep Biden as President? What does he really do anyways?

4 What if Biden's health fails in first term? Does it really matter?

5 Is the USA weaker with such a frail Biden in office? If the USA survived Obama it will survive Biden

6 Is the world laughing at the USA with Biden as President? The world is laughing at Biden but not the US population/people

7 Will Biden run again in 2024? Will Trump run in 2024 and who would win? If the elections aren't fixed- 2024 will be a repeat of 2020

8 Does Biden have more influence in the Whitehouse or does Trump from Florida? Trump does

9 Impeaching Biden won't really matter to him: His reputation is already bad

10 Is this the end for the USA? Will Biden finally put the last nail the US coffin? NO NOT till the next Rapture happens







2Co 12:4 How that he was caught up into paradise, and heard unspeakable words, which it is not lawful for a man to utter.



1Ti 4:3 Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

1Ti 4:4 For every creature of God is good, and nothing to be refused, if it be received with thanksgiving:

1Ti 4:5 For it is sanctified by the word of God and prayer.